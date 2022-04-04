The Good Word: Jemel McWilliams

Washington, DC area native, creative director and choreographer to the stars Jemel McWilliams joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!

A quintessential renaissance man with more than fifteen years of professional experience, Jemel McWilliams is an Emmy nominated choreographer and a highly regarded and sought-after creative artistic director and movement coach.

Jemel’s creativity and skilled techniques have been displayed around the world in performances for artists including Janelle Monae, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Lizzo, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, Robin Thicke and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Jemel was nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Choreography and won a World Choreography Award for the 2020 Oscar’s opening number featuring Janelle Monae.

In addition to working with artists on tour and on stage, Jemel’s expressive aesthetic has been showcased in numerous awards shows and television shows as well including The Oscar’s opening number in 2020, Lizzo’s 2020 Grammy opening performance, Janelle Monae’s "You Make Me Feel" at the 2019 Grammy’s, John Legend’s "Preach" at the iHeart Music Awards, Lizzo’s 2019 MTV VMA Awards performance, as well as multiple performances for the BET Awards, Brit Awards, Black Girls Rock!

He shares why he’s unafraid to share his faith on sets and with stars!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom