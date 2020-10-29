The Good Word: Gospel music artist Dominique 'DOE' Jones
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Gospel music artist DOE joins us on The Good Word podcast!
The rising gospel artist is making waves with her debut single “Brighter.” The single is her first as a solo artist and the first from self-titled EP being released on Friday, October 30th. She has teamed up with GRAMMY nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label.
She shares how to stay encouraged, inspired and hopeful amid uncertainty. She also shares why music connects everyone.
