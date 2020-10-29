The Good Word: Gospel music artist Dominique 'DOE' Jones

Gospel music artist DOE joins us on The Good Word podcast!

The rising gospel artist is making waves with her debut single “Brighter.” The single is her first as a solo artist and the first from self-titled EP being released on Friday, October 30th. She has teamed up with GRAMMY nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label.

She shares how to stay encouraged, inspired and hopeful amid uncertainty. She also shares why music connects everyone.

