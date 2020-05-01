The Good Word: Entrepreneur Joey Butler

Entrepreneur Joey Butler joins us on The Good Word podcast!

Joey is an entrepreneur and he shares how to analyze your gifts, find your passion and emerge from the coronavirus pandemic on top!

He also offers encouragement, advice and hope for aspiring entrepreneurs, struggling entrepreneurs and everyone!

