The Good Word: Dr. Lonise Bias, Women of Light founder and mother of basketball star Len Bias

Maryland native and basketball phenomenon Len Bias died from cardiac arrhythmia induced by a cocaine overdose two days after being drafted by the Boston Celtics. He was the second pick in the 1986 NBA draft. His brother Jay was murdered four years later.

Since then, their mother Dr. Lonise Bias is on a mission to transform her heartbreak to healing in women across the Washington, DC area. She founded Women of Light and she joins us on THE GOOD WORD PODCAST! SUBSCRIBE NOW.

