The Good Word: Campus Missionary Kevin Wright

Campus Missionary Kevin Wright also known as "Kev On Mission" is connecting college students and faith on campuses nationwide.

He shares the students’ top struggles and how campus missionaries are helping keep students encouraged.

He’s worked with students at George Mason, Virginia Tech and Cornell universities and more.

