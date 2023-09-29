The Good Word: Ben's Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali

Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali joins The Good Word Podcast to talk about her Muslim faith, motherhood, youth crime, and what’s next for Ben’s Chili Bowl after celebrating 65 years in business.

The 89-year-old matriarch says there's a possibility she could open another Ben's Chili Bowl in Dumfries, Virginia.

WASHINGTON, DC -JULY 19: Virginia Ali, owner of Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington, DC on July 19, 2023. Virginia Ali and her husband Ben were running Ben's Chili Bowl and donated food during the March on Washington in 1963. The restaurant and Ali family Expand

