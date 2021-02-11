Expand / Collapse search

The Good Word: Authors and marriage coaches Dr. T. Cedric and Bobette Brown

By
Published 
Updated just in
Podcasts
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Authors, marriage & life coaches Dr. T. Cedric and Bobette Brown join us on The Good Word podcast!

They’re sharing jewels, gems & nuggets on COUPLES CONQUERING C-O-V-I-D! They share how to C-ultivate your connection, O-wn your feelings, V-alue your time & space, I-nitiate acts of love AND D-epend on others!

Bobette is the Founder of transFORmU and she and her husband Dr. Brown founded Wholly Hook-up, coaching for married couples and singles!

They are based in the Washington, D.C. area.

SUBSCRIBE NOW! 

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunesGoogle Play and Audioboom