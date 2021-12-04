The Good Word: Angela Birchett and Regina Belle
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Angela Birchett and Regina Belle join us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!
They’re starring in Kirk Franklin’s A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS out Saturday on Lifetime TV and they can SANG
!!! We talk faith, Hollywood and navigating the pandemic.
Plus, what it was like working with KIRK!
