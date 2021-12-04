The Good Word: Angela Birchett and Regina Belle

Angela Birchett and Regina Belle join us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!

They’re starring in Kirk Franklin’s A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS out Saturday on Lifetime TV and they can SANG

!!! We talk faith, Hollywood and navigating the pandemic.

Plus, what it was like working with KIRK!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom