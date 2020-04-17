The Good Word: Akisha Jefferson, 'The Job Coach'

The Good Word podcast is practicing social distancing and this is our first episode via ZOOM!

Akisha Jefferson, also known as The Job Coach, joins us on The Good Word podcast to discuss the job market and what you can do NOW to be in a better position when stay at home orders are lifted and America reopens!

“Champions are created in crisis,” she says. "The coronavirus pandemic is a comma, not a period!" Jefferson is based in Maryland.

Subscribe!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom