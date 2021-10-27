Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 8 and NBA Week 1 with Action Network’s Raheem Palmer

Raheem Palmer of Action Network becomes the first-ever 2x guest on the R&G pod!! The guys talk NFL best bets, Raheem runs through his step-by-step guide for how casual gamblers should bet on the NBA, and he shares a wild story involving his past life as a DJ, the 2011 Denver Nuggets, and a winning bet.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

