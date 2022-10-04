Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 5 w/ Neil Greenberg

The Rambling and Gambling podcast has you covered with everything you need to know about week 5 NFL action and more.

In this episode, host Josh Rosenthal is joined by the Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg.

The guys get things started with a quick Washington Commanders vent session. The home team is 1-3, they just lost to the Dallas Cowboys, and Coach Ron Rivera is preaching patience. But three seasons into Rivera’s tenure, how much patience do fans have left?

Next up, it’s time for week 5 betting breakdowns. Josh and Neil cover Ravens-Bengals, Raiders-Chiefs, Seahawks-Saints, Chargers-Cleveland, Eagles-Cardinals, and Lions-Patriots. Also, this week’s installment of Cash or Trash features a first-quarter play for the Titans-Commanders game.

Also covered on this week’s pod: Is Cooper Rush good? When/if will the Eagles lose? Which middling teams still have a shot at the playoffs? And will the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams see any postseason action at all?

