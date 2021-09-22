Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 3 with FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Jason McIntyre joins the Rambling and Gambling podcast to talk week 3 picks, how an "incident" with Colin Cowherd put him on the map, and a whole lot more.
Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.
Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.
