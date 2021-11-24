Rambling and Gambling: NFL week 12 with Ed Feng

It’s the Rambling and Gambling pod’s first-ever guest with a Stanford PhD!! Ed Feng of The Power Rank joins Josh to talk best bets for NFL week 12, why he left academia for gambling, a little college football, and Ed throws out a few book recommendations too.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.