Alex Dumitru and his younger brother Natalian are accused of burglarizing two religious centers in Montgomery County.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department believe the brothers are connected to crimes at a Buddhist temple in Germantown and a Mosque in Silver Spring.

Alex and Natalian allegedly broke into both the U.S. Zen Institute and a residence attached to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Mosque between March and April and stole items like jewelry.

Detectives identified them both as suspects and worked with the Baltimore County Police Department to arrest them at their home in Catonsville, Maryland. Stolen property was reportedly found inside.

After being taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree burglary, the brothers were released on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation into the thefts at the other three properties is ongoing.

Check out the locations below:

A residence located in the 2300 block of Spencerville Road The Noor Center in the 20500 block of Boland Farm Road A residence attached to the Wat Thai Washington, D.C. in the 13400 block of Layhill Road

