Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 11 with Preston Johnson

Preston Johnson of BetsTV joins Josh to talk NFL bets, why Preston left ESPN, an interesting Dame Lillard rumor, and a whole lot more.

Also, we may finally have a new name for Josh’s Juice!!

