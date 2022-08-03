Rambling and Gambling: NFL Top 50 with Sam Monson + Betting Preseason NFL with Chris Raybon

NFL (preseason) football is back!

First, Sam Monson joins Josh to talk about Pro Football Focus’s ranking of the top 50 players in the league and why the top two aren’t QB’s.

Then, The Action Network’s Chris Raybon hops on to share tips for betting preseason football, as well as fantasy sleepers.

