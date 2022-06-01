Rambling and Gambling: NBA Finals with James Alberino + Hedging with Rufus Peabody

We're talking NBA Finals and hedging your bets on this week's Rambling and Gambling!

First up, James Alberino of Spread Investor joins Josh to talk NBA Finals.

Then, Unabated’s Rufus Peabody is back to tackle when bettors should hedge – and when they shouldn’t.

