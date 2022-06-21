Rambling and Gambling: NBA Draft Betting w/ Brandon Anderson + Early NFL Betting w/ David Purdum
First up, Action Network’s Brandon Anderson joins Josh to talk NBA Draft. Includes best bets, Jabari vs Chet vs Paolo, and a juicy 55-1 longshot.
Then, ESPN’s David Purdum is back to talk early NFL betting and why bettors seem to really like … the Jets!?
MORE EPISODES of "Rambling and Gambling with Josh Rosenthal" HERE.
