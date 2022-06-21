Rambling and Gambling: NBA Draft Betting w/ Brandon Anderson + Early NFL Betting w/ David Purdum

First up, Action Network’s Brandon Anderson joins Josh to talk NBA Draft. Includes best bets, Jabari vs Chet vs Paolo, and a juicy 55-1 longshot.

Then, ESPN’s David Purdum is back to talk early NFL betting and why bettors seem to really like … the Jets!?

MORE EPISODES of "Rambling and Gambling with Josh Rosenthal" HERE.

Follow FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal:

Twitter: @JoshRosenthalTV

Instagram: @joshrosenthaltv

Facebook: Josh Rosenthal