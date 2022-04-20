Rambling and Gambling: Illegal Gambling Crackdown? with Chris Cylke and How to Bet the USFL with Josh Inglis
First, Josh is joined by the American Gaming Association’s Chris Cylke to talk about the AGA’s efforts to get the DOJ to crack down on illegal gambling.
Then, Josh Inglis of Covers hops on to talk USFL gambling and play a new game: "USFL player or sitting member of Congress?"
