Rambling and Gambling: Gambling Odds and Ends with ESPN’s David Purdum
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - ESPN’s David Purdum joins Josh for a wide-ranging chat about the intricacies and eccentricities of the gambling world. Includes advice for new bettors, unbelievable gambling stories, and an update on betting in Maryland.
Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.
Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.
Let’s make things interesting - subscribe now!
Advertisement