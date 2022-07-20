Rambling and Gambling: Betting Industry Big Picture with Captain Jack Andrews + NBA Roundup with Mo Dakhil

It’s Episode 50 of the R&G podcast!

Our first-ever guest Captain Jack Andrews of Unabated.com is back to talk about how the betting industry is changing, where it’s headed and advice for recreational bettors as we head into football season.

Then, Mo Dakhil of The Athletic and Bleacher Report joins Josh to talk a little NBA – Russ, KD, Beal, working for Coach Pop, being in Vegas for Summer League and a whole lot more.

