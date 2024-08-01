Joe Clair on 'The Good Word': faith, miracles, and comedy

Comedian and "DMV ZONE" host Joe Clair joins Tisha Lewis on "The Good Word" series to discuss his faith and its impact on his life.

Joe is a Washington, D.C. area native.

He is also one of the original hosts of BET’s Rap City.

Related article

On the latest episode of "The Good Word," he shares how his life changed when he was 11 years old and why he believes he is a walking miracle.

The candid conversation with Joe Clair airs on FOX LOCAL on Sunday at 10 a.m.