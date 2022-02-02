Expand / Collapse search

I Still Have a Keycard: Marina Marraco

Marina Marraco talks I Still Have a Keycard podcast episode

The mystery that is Marina Marraco joins Good Day DC to give some insight into her I Still Have a Keycard podcast episode and what listeners can expect to learn about the FOX 5 DC anchor.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - From a stalker to revealing her relationship status, get ready for a side of Marina Marraco you’ve never heard. 

Marina also shares how September 11th changed the course of her career. The bizarre job interview at a New York station that resulted in her getting the job at Fox 5 DC, what she thinks of being on Celeb Wikifeet, and why she’s so cheap! 

Plus, a lot more!

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.' 