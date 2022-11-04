ZooLights returns to National Zoo for holiday season

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo holiday tradition, ZooLights, returns this holiday season!

The annual event requires a free pass and will open from 5pm to 9 pm on Nov. 25 to Dec. 30th. There is a flat-rate parking fee of $30 but on Member Night, Dec. 15th, parking will be free.

Visitors attending ZooLights can expect live music performances, tasty treats, including Ben & Jerry’s, and a chance to complete holiday shopping.

"Environmentally friendly LED lights and dozens of glowing animal lanterns transform the Zoo into a winter wonderland!" according to the National Zoo.

ZooLights will also be wheelchair accessible with free wheelchair and electronic vehicle rentals available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those planning to travel via Metro can catch the Red Line to Woodley Park-Zoo or Cleveland Park metro stations. The National Zoo’s entrance is located halfway between the two stations and both are a short walk from the zoo.

The dates and times are listed below:

Week 1- Nov. 25, 26, 27 | Friday to Sunday

Week 2- Dec. 2, 3, 4 | Friday to Sunday

Week 3- Dec. 9, 10, 11 | Friday to Sunday

Week 4 & 5- Dec. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 | Friday to Friday

Week 6- Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 | Monday to Friday





