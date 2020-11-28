Dancing panda rides the ZooLights Express and we are here for it

article

The National Zoo's ZooLights is hitting the road this year because of coronavirus, and so far this dancing panda is the star of the show.

Instead of real animals, the mobile ZooLights features a person in a panda costume named "Panda Claws."

The ZooLights Express is a lit-up truck rolling through all eight D.C. wards on weekends.

And if this video captured on Twitter is any indication, the ZooLights Express is always a good time:

Panda Claws celebrates Xiao Qi Ji, the newly-named panda cub recently born at the National Zoo. The boy's name, which won a popular vote, means "Little Miracle" in Mandarin.

The ZooLights Express is riding through District neighborhoods from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 19.

Click here for schedules and ZooLights Express routes, because Panda Claws is coming to town.