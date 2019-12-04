Zoning hearing for Call Your Mother bagel shop in Georgetown pushed to next week

A Board of Zoning Adjustment hearing to determine the fate of a popular bagel shop’s new location in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood has been pushed to next week.

The locally-owned Call Your Mother deli on Georgia Avenue wants to expand into a location on 35th and O Streets.

Some neighbors who are opposed to the new location say the deli will bring traffic and could increase the rodent problem in the neighborhood.

The owners say if the variance is approved on Wednesday they expect to open their doors at the new Georgetown location the following day.

The Board of Zoning Adjustments debated Call Your Mother's application but pushed a decision back till Dec. 11.

