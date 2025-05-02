FOX 5 DC Zip Trip Destinations 2025
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 can’t wait for summer to get here – because the start of summertime means the beginning of Zip Trip season!
Steve, Tucker, Marissa, Mikea, Stephen, Annie Mae, Taylor and the rest of the FOX 5 team are beyond excited to kick off another Zip Trip season with you!
Here's the full list of FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations that we're traveling to this year:
MAY 23: BETHESDA, MD
MAY 30: CULPEPER, VA
JUNE 6: MERRIFIELD, VA
JUNE 13: LANDOVER, MD
JUNE 20: LEESBURG, VA
JUNE 27: ALEXANDRIA, VA
JULY 4: SOLOMONS ISLAND, MD
JULY 11: OCCOQUAN, VA
JULY 18: SILVER SPRING, MD
JULY 25: FREDERICKSBURG, VA
FLASHBACK: Past FOX 5 Zip Trip Fun!