FOX 5 DC Zip Trip Destinations 2025

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  May 2, 2025 8:31am EDT
Zip Trip
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Every week, FOX 5 DC will be live from a town near YOU!
    • Check out the full list of destinations we're headed to for 2025.

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 can’t wait for summer to get here – because the start of summertime means the beginning of Zip Trip season! 

Steve, Tucker, Marissa, Mikea, Stephen, Annie Mae, Taylor and the rest of the FOX 5 team are beyond excited to kick off another Zip Trip season with you!

Here's the full list of FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations that we're traveling to this year: 

MAY 23: BETHESDA, MD

MAY 30: CULPEPER, VA

JUNE 6: MERRIFIELD, VA

JUNE 13: LANDOVER, MD

JUNE 20: LEESBURG, VA

Getting ready for the 2025 FOX 5 Zip Trip season!

We are getting ready for the 2025 FOX 5 Zip Trip season! Stephanie Coppula with Bethesda Urban Partnership talks about the fun we’ll have during our Bethesda stop!

JUNE 27: ALEXANDRIA, VA

JULY 4: SOLOMONS ISLAND, MD

JULY 11: OCCOQUAN, VA

JULY 18: SILVER SPRING, MD

JULY 25: FREDERICKSBURG, VA

FLASHBACK: Past FOX 5 Zip Trip Fun!

