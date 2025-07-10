Zip Trip 2025: FOX 5 heads to Occoquan on Friday

FOX 5 is headed to Occoquan this Friday, July 11, for another morning of fun, food, local business highlights and more!

The former mill town, set on the banks of the Occoquan River, features art, specialty stores and wonderful restaurants. According to the town's website, they hold signature events, including the Spring and Fall Arts and Crafts Shows.

Steve, Tucker, Marissa, Mikea, Stephen, Annie Mae, Taylor and the rest of the FOX 5 team will be there to kick off another great Zip Trip in the neighborhood.

How to attend:

This week's trip will be at 311 Mill St, Occoquan Historic District, Va., 22125.

The closest Metro stations are in Franconia-Springfield and Huntington, which are on the Blue and Yellow lines respectively. From these stations, you can take a bus or taxi to reach Occoquan.

Take a look at the Prince William County visitor's guide to help with parking and things to do if you're driving.

Check out the rest of our Zip Trip locations here.

