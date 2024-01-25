Sip and savor zero-proof cocktails at DC’s Mindful Drinking Fest

If you’re looking to top off Dry January, Mindful Drinking Fest is bringing the perfect opportunity to explore a wide variety of zero-proof and low-proof alcohol, as well as mixology classes, wellness seminars, pop-up shops and even morning yoga to Union Market this weekend.

The festival is one of the largest, if not the largest, of its kind in the country with over 40 producers participating and more than 120 non-alcoholic products to try. This year, organizers are expecting 500 to 1,000 attendees across the three-day event.

In its second year, Event Director Derek Brown says it's going to be the largest amount of non-alcoholic products under any one roof for a tasting.

"Mindful Drinking Fest actually started in 2022 and it was because a lot of people were trying non-alcoholic products but it's a little confusing. What's out there, right?" Brown said.

The event is reflective of a notable shift in attitudes toward drinking — particularly among Millennials and Gen Z — in recent years.

An August 2023 Gallup poll found that 62% of adults under age 35 say they drink, which is down from 72% two decades ago.

The same study shows that among young adults 18 to 35 years old, fewer than four in 10 (38%) report that they are regular drinkers, meaning they’ve had a drink within the past seven days.

There are several reasons for this change.

One is diversification. The percentage of young adults who are Black, Hispanic, Asian or another racial minority has nearly doubled over the past two decades and studies show that these groups are less likely to drink than White Americans.

Another is marijuana use, which has doubled among adults in the past 10 years. But the most highly cited reason among young adults for drinking less is simply for their well-being.

"The most important reason that people report is health. We've seen a lot of information about the way alcohol affects us," Brown, who is also a certified wellness coach, told FOX 5. "And they're deciding they're either going to keep drinking and maybe incorporate non-alcoholic beverages and low alcohol beverages."

Another 2023 Gallup poll noted that a record-high 39% of Americans said that consuming one or two drinks per day is bad for one’s health, with a sharp 18-point increase noted among 18 to 34-year-olds.

The change in perception followed indications from the World Health Organization that no level of alcohol consumption is safe for health and updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on alcohol intake.

Credit: Mindful Drinking Fest

Mindful Drinking Fest, and mindful drinking in general, isn’t about preaching abstinence, Brown says. "It's about you setting the goals for yourself, and making sure that the way you drink supports your lifestyle and the way that you would like to live," he said.

The practice encourages building positive habits and drinking in relationship to your personal goals — health or otherwise.

"The short way to describe that is drinking with intention. So, you know, for whatever reason, sometimes because of peer pressure, sometimes because of conformity, sometimes because of just habit, we end up drinking more than we intend to," Brown says.

"This is a way to change that habit, maybe to offer some alternatives and have the opportunity to go out spend time with friends, spend time at restaurants and bars, go to festivals — like Mindful Drinking Fest — and have a delicious drink, an adult, sophisticated drink without really compromising or having to, like, stay home and sip soda water in the corner," he continued.

The advent of the mindful drinking movement, also termed " sober curious " in earlier years, has led to a boom in the production of no- and low-alcohol adult beverages that are focused on delivering flavorful, indulgent and innovative options.

According to a market analysis , the non-alcoholic category surpassed $11 billion in sales in 2022 and is expected to grow by 25% through 2026.

Zero-proof bars have also been opening up the country as a way to provide the fun, ambiance and social aspects that many people are looking for, without the booze and, critically, without the punitive judgment that can often be associated with sobriety.

"This is about social wellness," Brown says. "It's not about what you're not drinking. It's not about not drinking alcohol. We're not saying that at all. This is another option and we want that option to be available for people. And [Mindful Drinking Fest] is the celebration of that."

D.C.’s Mindful Drinking Fest runs from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28. Tickets are $149, which includes all events for the weekend, and there is also an option for $40 tickets to only attend the Disco Mary Rave at Ivy City on Saturday.

Brown says it’s important to remember that this isn’t about not drinking.

"The majority of people who come there are what we call substitutes — that means they switch out between non-alcoholic and alcohol products," he said. "We understand that, so this is a festival for everyone."