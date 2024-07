Z-Burger’s 2024 Independence Burger Eating Championship ends in tie

Molly Schuyler and Dan Kennedy are co-champions after both eating 34 hamburgers in Z-Burger’s 2024 Independence Burger Eating Championship.-

The two ate the same number of burgers in 10 minutes on Wednesday at Z-Burger’s Tenleytown location.

Schuyler became last year’s winner when she consumed 37 burgers in 10 minutes. All 14 contestants are known as the nation’s top independent pro eaters.

Schuyler and Kennedy received a check for $2,000. A total of $6,000 in prizes were handed out.

Spectators were also treated to free burgers after the competition was over.