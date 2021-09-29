YouTube bans content containing misinformation about all vaccines

YouTube announced Wednesday that it will block all anti-vaccine content on its platform, expanding beyond COVID-19 vaccines to include content that alleges any of the approved vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation about the substances in vaccines.

As part of its new policy, the online video giant has also taken down the YouTube channels of several well-known anti-vaccine advocates, including those belonging to Joseph Mercola and the Children’s Health Defense Fund, a Robert F. Kennedy, Jr-affiliated channel.

"We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we're now at a point where it's more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines," YouTube, which is owned by Google, said in a blog post.

Vaccines currently approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the World Health Organization are part of this new policy.

BRAZIL - 2021/09/28: In this photo illustration the YouTube logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Banned content includes videos that falsely allege that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of the disease, or videos that contain misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines, the company said.

"This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them," YouTube said in the post. "Our policies not only cover specific routine immunizations like for measles or Hepatitis B, but also apply to general statements about vaccines."

There are exceptions to the new policy: YouTube will still allow people to give testimonials and make vaccine claims based on their own personal experience, as well as allow scientific discussion and debate about vaccine policies, new vaccine trials and historical vaccine successes or failures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates