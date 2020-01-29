Youth group director at Fairfax County church accused of sexually assaulting underage victim

article

A youth group director from a church in Fairfax County after he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted an underage victim at a hotel in Manassas in August 2018.

Fairfax County police began investigating in October 2019 after the victim reported the incidents.

They say the victim was a 17-year-old member of the 7th Day Adventist Church during the incidents.

On Tuesday, police charged Juan Fernando Miranda, 29, of Appletree Lane in Oxon Hill with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

