Young voices lead protests nationwide in response to death of George Floyd in police hands

As protests around the country gain more and more momentum, the focus is on the youth voices leading the charge.

They are far too young to remember Martin Luther King Jr., but in his shadow these young people are leading the fight to keep his message alive. On Thursday, hundreds of protesters took their voices to the MLK Memorial site in D.C.

"We won’t stand for police brutality, and we won’t stand for murder at the hands of people who are supposed to protect us," said one 17-year old leader on the loud speaker.

The massive protests throughout D.C. are not being led by one person or one particular group, but rather by young activists.

"We don’t have a choice to be black. We come out of our mother’s womb black and we’re killed for that? Our Black is beautiful. Our black is strong," said another 17 year old activist on the stage.

"It was very moving, I was very touched. The whole eight minutes 45 seconds of us kneeling, I was almost in tears," said Sydney Pompey.

It was a powerful moment as the names of people who died at the hands of law enforcement were read out loud.

Hundreds of protesters kneeled, and prayed with their fists up for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of how long George Floyd was pinned down by Minneapolis police officer.

"I’m extremely proud of us and our generation, that they haven’t shown fear. And when they’re trying to silence us, they are still out there," said Pompey.

"I believe the youth of our country are speaking up and speaking out and doing something," said Pastor Mark Whitlock of Reid Temple A.M.E Church in Maryland.

Pastor Whitlock says the youth may be on the front lines of this movement, but he says adults are responsible to partner with them to turn these protests into real change.

"Now after we speak up, after we say something we must do something... not just matching but making sure we march to the voting booth, we march to register," said Whitlock.

"I think voting is definitely the first step, choosing who we put in Congress who is going to write these laws for you," said protestor Laila Michel.

"We’re fighting for justice, were fighting for our lives and we’re going to continue to fight until we get it. I’m hoping this generation will bring that," said Seymone Clarke.