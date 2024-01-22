Young Doctors Project helps youth in DC summer employment program launch health careers

The 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program kicked off Monday at the Centers of Excellence at Howard University.

"For nearly half a century, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has played an important role in the lives of young Washingtonians. Applications open at noon today, and we want young people and their families submitting their applications as soon as possible," said Mayor Bowser. "We also know that MBSYEP is successful because of the employers and organizations, like the Young Doctors Project, that partner with us and offer our young people fantastic summer experiences. We are grateful to the employers who partner with us every year, and we encourage employers who have never hosted to learn more about what it means to be a MBSYEP host and to submit their applications too."

Youth who participate in the Young Doctors Project receive a year of medical training and learn how to perform blood pressure screenings, BMI and obesity measurements, vision exams, mental status evaluations, and other basic health screenings for pursuing a career in the medical field. After a year of learning preventive medicine, mental health, and health issues in underserved communities, the "young doctors" begin a service-learning component of the program, which includes conducting free health clinics in the community under the supervision of staff doctors. The Young Doctors Project aims to prepare the District's next healthcare providers.

Participants work alongside Howard University’s Department of Psychology and College of Medicine, including offering a 4-week Summer Health Academy to students where they are educated on the dietary and health risks challenging the Black community. The city says that the Young Doctors Project has been a Marion Berry Summer Youth Employment Program partner for 10 years and has hosted 60 participants.

D.C. residents between the ages of 14 and 24 are eligible to apply. This summer, the rate for the oldest age group will increase to $17.50/hour, in line with the District’s minimum wage. The deadline for applications in March 6.

For more information click here.

