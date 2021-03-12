You may be able to have a drink in a Metro car this summer

Metro’s popularity may get a chance to rebound this summer when one of its cars is converted into a bar in DC.

Dubbed "Metrobar," a refurbished 5000-series railcar is set to be available on Rhode Island Avenue.

Along with the railcar itself, the facility will include an 11,000-square-foot outdoor venue.

Ownership says it’s designed to "symbolize the connection between the District’s eight wards."

In addition to the railcar itself, Metrobar will feature "life-sized art installations," along with tables, murals, screens and other "programmable segments."