You could walk to DCA from Crystal City through new proposed project

Want to walk to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport? A new project could build an elevated walkway between Crystal City and the airport.

Right now, travelers can drive and pay to park their car, pay for the Metro, or shell out money for a taxi or rideshare. But walking here for free? That is not so easy due to a maze of winding trails and secluded walkways, but a new idea is taking off to change that.

The Arlington County board is expected to approve a $4.2 million contract using federal funds to build a streamlined elevated walkway directly from crystal city to Reagan Airport. The proposed bridge would let people easily walk the one-mile route.

Some residents told FOX 5 they would use the elevated walkway.

"Build the bridge and I'll walk," said one resident.

Kyle Kling, Arlington County's transportation project manager, tells FOX 5 that walking to the airport is difficult, and this idea could solve that problem.

"It will tie directly into this connection. So from a ‘multi-modal’ perspective, changing modes of transportation? This is going to be a great project for not only members of the Arlington community but for those passing through the dc area and traveling throughout our region as well," said Kling.

The project, if passed, could take about five years to build. The elevated walkway could also connect to a future Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak station on Crystal Drive. The Metropolitan Airport Authority, which runs Reagan National, tells FOX 5 they are working with Arlington County to move the project forward.



