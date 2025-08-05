Yes, there are dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay. Here's how to track sightings.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ HOOPERSVILLE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: A dolphin swims in the Chesapeake Bay on November 12, 2022 near Hoopersville, Maryland. According to some estimates, the water level in the Chesapeake Bay could rise by as much as 2 feet by 2050, submerging almost half of Dorchester County, home to watermen and farming communities since its settlement in the mid 17th century. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tamanend bottlenose dolphins can be spotted across the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay each summer.

As reported by the Washington Post, researchers estimate that 500–600 bottlenose dolphins have visited Chesapeake and Potomac over the past decade with sightings dating back to the 19th century.

What are Tamanend Bottlenose Dolphins?

Tamanend bottlenose dolphins are seasonal visitors to the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River. They are a coastal population of bottlenose dolphins found along the U.S. Atlantic Coast, and are known for their gray color, short stubby beaks, and large size, ranging from 9 to 12 feet long and 300 to 1,200 pounds.

Why are they in the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River?

While there is no definitive answer, researchers believe the dolphins could have chosen the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River due to more food availability and lack of predators in the brackish water compared to salt water. The Potomac and Chesapeake are typically home to blue crabs, striped bass, oysters, and other species, with dolphins not considered common year-round residents.

When do dolphins typically arrive in the Chesapeake Bay?

According to Chesapeake Dolphin Watch, these dolphins follow a seasonal pattern. They typically arrive in late spring, stay through the summer, and leave in the fall when water temperatures drop.

How to track dolphin sightings in the Chesapeake

To help track dolphin sightings, Chesapeake Dolphin Watch launched an app in 2017. Since launching, nearly 18,000 people have downloaded the app and contribute to over 1,000 sightings each year. This research helps provide data for scientists at UMCES (University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science).

Chesapeake Dolphin Watch Website: "Dolphins are beautiful, charismatic animals and one of the largest inhabitants of the Chesapeake Bay. But we know very little about them. When, where and why do they visit the Bay? We need your help to find out! The bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) is common along the U.S. Atlantic coast. They are generally spotted in the Chesapeake Bay during the summer with reports of dolphins seen leaping in the air or bow-riding boats. They have a gray body and are named "bottlenose" after their short, stubby beaks. Adult bottlenose dolphins can range in size from 300-1200 pounds and reach 9 to 12 feet in length. They feed on a variety of prey, including fish and squid."