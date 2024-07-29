Yacht overturns on Chesapeake Bay; 5 onboard safely brought to shore

Officials are investigating after a 100-plus-foot yacht overturned in the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police says they responded to the incident Saturday afternoon in the water near Edgewater, Maryland.

NRP says all five individuals on board were safely brought to shore, and that the cause of the accident is underway.

"At this time, the vessel is still in the water," NRP said in a statement on Monday. "Tow Boat US is handling the salvage, and NRP along with Coast Guard are maintaining a safety zone around the yacht."

NRP also says a boom was placed around the yacht as a precaution on the day of the incident.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the yacht had the word "Lovebug" written on it and was heading to Annapolis.