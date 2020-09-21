Expand / Collapse search

Xbox announces Bethesda Softworks acquisition

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
article

In this photo illustration a Bethesda Softworks logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Microsoft confirmed on Monday that it has acquired Maryland-based video-game publisher Bethesda Softworks – the company behind popular titles including Skyrim and Fallout.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The company said in a news released, that Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, had agreed to the acquisition after Microsoft paid $7.5 billion in cash.

READ MORE: Rockville brewery owner creates online platform to sell beer

“Today is a special day…We are thrilled to welcome the talented teams and beloved game franchises of Bethesda to Team Xbox,” the console company said via Twitter.

Based in Rockville, Bethesda Softworks reportedly employs about 2,300 people worldwide.

Other popular Bethesda titles include Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Quake and Starfield.

READ MORE: Bowie, Rockville ranked in GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in America

“After almost a lifetime of working together, we’re excited to be joining our longest and closest partner,” Bethesda said via Twitter.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE