Bowie, Rockville ranked in GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in America

Maryland is well represented in a new list ranking the most generous cities in America.

According to GoFundMe, Montgomery County's Rockville comes in number two on the list. Bowie, in Prince George's County, follows close behind at number six.

GoFundMe says the rankings are according to the number of donations per capita in cities with a populations greater than 50,000. The fundraising site says more than $9 billion in donations large and small have been raised across the world over the years.

The new list also ranks the most generous countries with the U.S. coming in number two. While Maryland boasts two of the most generous cities in the top ten they are not included in the list of most generous states. The top spot in that category goes to Massachusetts.

GoFundMe says a new fundraiser is started every eight seconds. Some of the most successful fundraising campaigns of 2019 followed natural disasters like the California wildfires, Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the tragic fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Most Generous Countries(Number of donations per capita)

Ireland

United States

Australia

Canada

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Denmark

Norway

Most Generous US States(Number of donations per capita)

Massachusetts

Vermont

Washington

New Hampshire

Colorado

Connecticut

New Jersey

Alaska

Minnesota

New York

Most Generous US Cities(Number of donations per capita, population >50,000)