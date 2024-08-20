WSSC urging Prince George’s County residents to limit use amid water tank flow issues

WSSC Water is urging residents in the Camp Springs area of southern Prince George’s County to limit their water usage due to ongoing issues with the local water supply.

Approximately 1,366 customers are affected by this advisory. Residents can check if they are in the impacted area by entering their address on the utility’s online interactive map page.

To possibly avoid a potential boil water advisory and ensure sufficient water for fire protection, WSSC Water recommends the following measures:

- Cease all outdoor water use, including lawn watering, car washing, and filling swimming pools.

- Use water sparingly indoors, such as taking shorter showers and turning off faucets promptly.

- Minimize toilet flushing and limit the use of washing machines and dishwashers.

Customers experiencing low water pressure or no water are advised to contact the Emergency Services Center at 301-206-4002.