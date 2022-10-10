Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia

The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car.

According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather Colburn were pulled over Friday on Interstate 95 in the City of Pooler – north of Savannah.

Police said they noticed a black 2014 Porsche with Virginia tags traveling southbound along the highway and when they ran the license plate, they realized the driver was either Colburn or connected to him.

During the traffic stop, the report says that Colburn's parents were asked to step out of the car. Officers and the local sheriff's deputy found the suspected murderer sitting in the backseat next to a sleeping 2-year-old.

PHOTO: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Pooler police said Colburn's parents informed them that their son was a free man stating, "He should not have any warrants. He just got out of jail on murder charges" due to his mental health.

Mr. and Mrs. Colburn claimed they were actually headed to get Stone some help.

Police informed them that their son had an active warrant for "concealing a dead body."

In July 2021, Colburn was arrested in Loudoun County for allegedly stabbing his brother's girlfriend to death outside a home in Round Hill, Virginia.

Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj told FOX 5 that Colburn should've never been released from jail. On Friday, before Colburn was captured in Georgia, she said the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released him – despite her office filing new charges.

Biberay said her office just added another set of charges to keep him in jail until he was able to get another medical evaluation.

"If we are not allowed to trial Mr. Colburn and if he is in a hospital for a period of 5 years then that terminates our ability to ever be able to trial him on the murder charges," Biberaj said at the time. "What the new charges did is it created a legal bases to keep him in custody."

FOX 5 reached out to the commonwealth's attorney regarding Colburn's current location. But according to the police report, he was taken to a county jail in Georgia after his arrest.





