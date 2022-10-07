Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail captured in Georgia

The wanted Loudoun County man who was wrongfully released from jail on Thursday has been apprehended in Georgia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Stone L. Colburn, 25, was arrested late Friday evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, Georgia.

Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Bibberaj shared the news via Twitter.

"Gratitude to the efforts and success of the Commonwealth’s attorneys, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and our interstate law enforcement partners for their collaboration in finding and arresting Colburn," she tweeted. "I stand ready and committed to do everything in our power to ensure that Colburn is returned to Loudoun County immediately to face the charges that are pending in the Loudoun County Circuit Court."

"We are confident that the Sheriff’s Office will keep him in custody," she added.

Colburn was originally charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Natalie Crow, 25 of Round Hill. The homicide occurred in July 2021 in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive.

According to the Loudoun County Commonwealths attorney's office, Crow was the girlfriend of Colburn's brother, and the mother to his brother's child.

Colburn was released on Thursday from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center after his charges were dismissed. The Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney says the release was an error by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and occurred despite the attorney's office filing an additional charge of Concealment of a Dead Body against Colburn earlier on Thursday.

The attorney's office says they filed the additional charge at 9:08 a.m. on Thursday in Loudoun County Circuit Court. Colburn was released from jail at 3:23 p.m. the same day.

The additional charge was for the specific purpose of ensuring Colburn's continuing incarceration and allowing for a second competency evaluation, according to the attorney's office.

Colburn was originally held in custody in 2021 without bond pending a preliminary hearing. He was transported to Central State Hospital for a competency evaluation.

A report was then filed with the General District Court saying Colburn was incompetent to stand trial. The Commonwealth requested funds for a second evaluation, and the motion was denied.

"Based on the severity of the crime and the concerns for the current and future safety of the community, we consulted with other mental health evaluators and concluded we needed a second evaluation. That request was denied by the General District Court," said Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj. "We could not in good conscience allow Colburn to avoid a trial as we were not convinced that he cannot be restored to competency."

Biberaj appeared in the Loudoun County Circuit Court on Friday morning and obtained a capias from Judge Plowman that directed the re-arrest of Colburn.