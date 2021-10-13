Virginia mom charged with murder in 4-month-old’s death

A Spotsylvania County mother is facing murder charges after her 4-month-old died as a result of "severe malnourishment and neglect," according the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after a local hospital told them 26-year-old Nubia Williams had brought the infant to the hospital on Oct. 2 because he was "unresponsive and not breathing."

Medical personnel tried to save the infant, but he was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m.

After the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the cause of the 4-month-old’s death, sheriff’s deputies charged Williams with second-degree murder and felony child neglect on Tuesday.

She has since been jailed without bond.

