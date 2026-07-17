Man slashed with machete at Frederick County park; suspect arrested

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The Brief Frederick County deputies arrested a man after an assault at Loy’s Station Park in Rocky Ridge. Investigators said the victim was slashed in the head and arm with a machete during an altercation. The victim was treated at a hospital and later released.



A man was seriously injured after deputies said he was slashed with a machete during an altercation at a Frederick County park.

What we know:

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Loy’s Station Park, located at 13506 Old Frederick Road in Rocky Ridge, around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male with serious injuries consistent with an assault.

The victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. Officials said he has since been treated and released from the hospital.

What investigators said happened

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and suspect were traveling in separate vehicles when both pulled into a parking area near Loy’s Station Park.

After getting out of their vehicles, the two became involved in an altercation.

During the incident, investigators said the suspect produced a machete and slashed the victim’s head and arm.

Suspect arrested

Detectives identified the suspect as Michael Anthony Faya, 36, of Walkersville.

An arrest warrant was obtained charging him with first-degree assault.

On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 10700 block of Dublin Road, where Faya was found and taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Investigation ongoing

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Lawson at 301-600-1046.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.