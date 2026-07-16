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The Brief A D.C. woman is facing fraud charges after allegedly trying to buy a luxury car with a dead person's ID. The woman was arrested outside of a car dealership in Waldorf, Maryland. The representative of the deceased person's estate flagged the fraud to the dealership.



A D.C. woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to buy a luxury vehicle in Charles County, Maryland, using the identity of a recently deceased individual, authorities said.

What we know:

Louisa Michelene Coles, 48, is facing multiple charges after employees at a Waldorf car dealership and estate representatives flagged the transaction as fraudulent.

Charles County police were called to the dealership on July 7 following a report of an active fraud attempt. According to investigators, Coles was trying to purchase a Mercedes-Benz SUV valued at more than $50,000.

The dealership's alert came after a representative of the dead person's estate contacted authorities. The representative informed police that the deceased individual's identification and credit information were actively being used to push the vehicle purchase through.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Coles walking near the dealership. After confirming her identity as the suspect, officers detained her. A search revealed that she was in possession of a fraudulent ID card and a credit card with the dead person’s name and personal information.

Coles was charged with fraud, identity theft, and other related offenses, police said.

What's next:

Investigators are now trying to determine how Coles obtained the dead person's sensitive information, and they are exploring whether she is linked to any additional identity theft cases.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case or the suspect to contact the police department at 301-609-3282, extension 0809.