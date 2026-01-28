The weekend winter storm delivered the first significant snowfall of the season to the Washington, D.C. region, and crews and volunteers have been working around the clock to clear streets coated in snow and ice.

In the District’s Petworth neighborhood, 82‑year‑old Eugene Stevenson was out with a private crew, using a pickax to break up thick ice along the sidewalks outside a church.

"It’s a struggle. If you’re not young and have a strong heart — don’t be out. Don’t do it," he told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez. "I wouldn’t advise it."

Stevenson, who turns 83 in four months, said he plans to keep working as long as he can.

Workers, volunteers push to clear ice and snow from DC streets

Across the city, volunteers with the District Snow Team are helping seniors clear snow and ice from their homes to make it safer to get around after the storm. The Mayor’s Office told Ramirez they received between 600 and 800 volunteer sign‑ups after the snowfall but are still looking for more help.

Residents interested in volunteering can sign up through the District Snow Team, and seniors needing assistance can call 311 for support.