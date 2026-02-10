Wootton High School shooting: Police recover handgun, charge teen

Authorities say they have recovered a handgun and charged a 16‑year‑old Rockville student in Monday’s shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School.

Detectives located a Polymer80 9 mm handgun late Monday night.

READ MORE: Wootton High School shooting: Classes resume Tuesday

Kahlil White‑Villatoro, 16, of Rockville, is charged as an adult in connection with the shooting.

He faces attempted second‑degree murder, two counts of first‑degree assault, two counts of second‑degree assault, and multiple firearms‑related charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

White‑Villatoro was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center’s Central Processing Unit in Rockville, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockville City Police Department detectives at 240‑314‑8900.