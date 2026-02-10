Wootton High School shooting: Classes resume Tuesday

Classes resume Tuesday at Wootton High School following Monday’s shooting and an hours‑long lockdown that left a 16‑year‑old hospitalized and another student facing charges.

What we know:

As the investigation continues Tuesday, police say there is no ongoing threat. Still, unanswered questions remain and for many students and parents, returning to campus will be difficult.

Officers were called to the school just after 2:15 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Inside, they found a 16‑year‑old student who had been shot in a hallway. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities say they have recovered a handgun and charged a 16‑year‑old Rockville student in Monday’s shooting. Kahlil White‑Villatoro, 16, of Rockville, is charged as an adult in connection with the shooting. He faces attempted second‑degree murder, two counts of first‑degree assault, two counts of second‑degree assault, and multiple firearms‑related charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

As officers searched the school with multiple K‑9 units, students were evacuated and bused to nearby Robert Frost Middle School, where anxious parents waited to be reunited with their children. For many families, that wait stretched late into the evening, and emotions ran high as the reality of the day set in.

Counselors and additional support staff are expected to be on campus as students return Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police and prosecutors continue working through the charging process for the student in custody.

