Woodbridge police identify victim in fatal weekend stabbing; suspect in custody

Police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death over the weekend.

Jesser Edwardo Marroquin Cordon, 33, of Brentwood, Md. was fatally stabbed on Aug. 5 outside of a home in the 800 block of Fulton Place in Woodbridge following an altercation with an acquaintance.

The acquaintance was later identified as Heriberto Valdez, 24. Valdez has been charged with murder and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony. His first court date and bond are not known at this time.

No other suspects are being sought in the investigation.